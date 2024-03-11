As the nation prepares for the Lok Sabha elections, Sikkim stands poised for its own State Assembly elections in 2024. WeePreside, an opinion polling agency has released its projections painting a picture of the politics of Sikkim and hinting at a potential triumph for the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM).

The WeePreside opinion poll has forecasted a resounding victory for the SKM. According to the poll results, the SKM is expected to clinch between 24 to 28 seats in the state assembly establishing itself as the frontrunner in the electoral contest.

The Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), a long-standing player in the state's political arena is projected to secure between 4 to 8 seats, according to the WeePreside poll. Despite its historical significance, the SDF faces a formidable challenge from the SKM which has gained considerable traction among voters.

In contrast, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Citizen Action Party (CAP) are projected to face an uphill battle with both parties forecasted to secure zero seats as per the findings of the WeePreside opinion poll.

WeePreside's methodology involved gathering approximately 250 samples from each assembly segment, totaling 8000 samples across 32 assembly segments. Employing the Stratified Random Sampling technique, the poll aimed to provide a comprehensive understanding of voter sentiment and preferences.

The WeePreside poll indicates a significant lead for the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha with a commanding 51.7% of the vote share in its favor. Meanwhile, the Sikkim Democratic Front trails behind with a vote share of 34.5%. The Bharatiya Janata Party registers a modest 3.4% vote share while the Citizen Action Party secures 4.5%.

In addition to the major political players, the WeePreside poll also considers the Indian National Congress and other smaller parties which collectively account for 5.6% of the vote share.