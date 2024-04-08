The Basketball Association of Sikkim (BAS) has achieved provisional affiliation with the Basketball Federation of India (BFI) after nearly a decade-long struggle. This landmark achievement paves the way for Sikkim's basketball talents to vie on the national stage, marking a significant milestone in the state's sporting history.

With this welcome breakthrough, the inaugural Boys and Girls teams from Sikkim are poised to make their historic debut in the Indian Youth National Championships, slated to unfold from April 9th to April 15th, 2024, at the prestigious Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Puducherry.

Leading the charge for the boys' team is Jigdrel Dorjee Lepcha, serving as captain, alongside talented players Rinzing Ongchuk, Phuntsok Zangpo Bhutia, and others. Under the guidance of their coach, Mr. Jigdrel Dorjee Lepcha, these young athletes are primed to showcase their skills on the national stage.

Meanwhile, the girls' team, spearheaded by captain Prava Tamang, comprises a formidable lineup including Aahana Sachi Gurung, Pema Lhamu Lepcha, and others. Together, they aim to make their mark and carve out a place for Sikkim in the annals of Indian basketball history.

Heading the coaching staff is State Coach Mr. Sonam T. Barfungpa, assisted by Asst. Coach Ms. Pem Choden Lepcha, and Manager Mr. Siddharth Yonzon. Their combined expertise and dedication will undoubtedly bolster the teams' performance as they embark on this historic journey.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Mr. Jigmela Wazilingpa, the General Secretary of BAS, affirmed that this is just the beginning. Plans are underway to send junior and senior teams in the ensuing months, signaling a bustling and eventful year for basketball in Sikkim.

As the teams gear up to depart for the tournament on April 6th, 2024, the entire state rallies behind them, echoing a collective sentiment of pride and anticipation.