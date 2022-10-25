In a bid to commemorate Sikkim's war hero 'Ganju lama's sacrifice, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on October 24 inaugurated the long-awaited 'Ganju Lama VC Museum' at Sangmo in Sikkim.

It is also an effort to commemorate Sikkim's war hero 'Ganju lama's courage and valor shown driving away Japanese soldiers during World War II. family members set up a museum and statue at his own residence on the same day when he was awarded Victoria Cross in the year 1944.

During the inauguration, the Chief Minister was accompanied by the Deputy Speaker of Sikkim Legislative Assembly (SLA) Sangay Lepcha, cabinet ministers, Major General Gambhir Singh, GOC, 17th Mtn. Division, Officials from line departments, representatives from the Indian Army, spouse of late Ganju Lama Pema Chuki Kazini, and his son Pema Leyda, among others.

The collection on display in the museum includes his medals, uniforms, artifacts, various souvenirs that he received from people, institutions from all over the world, and other memorabilia closely connected with the Lama.

Notably, Lama was a young rifleman serving in Burma with B Company 1st Battalion 7th Gurkha Rifles, part of the 48th Indian Brigade, 17th Indian Division, advancing to recapture Imphal.

''Pleased to inaugurate the museum dedicated to the prodigious son of Sikkim Late Shri Ganju Lama VC, MM at Sangmoo, Ravongla, Namchi District. This museum will be a source of inspiration for many people and will also enlighten them with the values of defense services, sacrifice, discipline, and dedication,'' the Tamang said.

The real name of Ganju lama was Gyamtso Shangdarpa and at the age of 17, in 1942, when he was in the recruitment process for the British Gurkha Army, a clerk in the recruiting office of the British Gurkha Army wrote it down as Ganju, and the name stayed on.

Lama was 19-years-old when he showed his bravery during World War II by saving his fellow soldiers as they came under heavy firing from the Japanese army. Brave Lama during the heavy firing picked up an anti-tank weapon and surged towards the Japanese army and succeeded in bringing the gun into action within 30 yards of the Japanese enemy tanks, knocking out two of them.

Likewise, when after India gained its independence, Lama joined the Indian 11th Indian Gorkha Rifles and retired in the year 1968. After his retirement, he was appointed honorary ADC to the President of India for life.

After his retirement, he established a school at Sangmo and was involved in various other social works.