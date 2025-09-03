Sikkim State Commission for Women holds key meetings on welfare initiatives

The newly appointed 12-member team of the Sikkim State Commission for Women, led by Chairperson Teny Doma Bhutia, paid important courtesy visits to Chief Secretary R. Telang and Director General of Police Akshay Sachdeva in Gangtok, on September 3.

The visits aimed at fostering stronger collaboration with key state officials to ensure the Commission functions effectively in safeguarding women’s rights, promoting welfare, and addressing various issues across Sikkim.

The Commission’s delegation includes Sakun Rai, Moti Maya Subba, Junnu Chettri, Tashi Doma Tamang, Sunita Sunwar, Nirmala Bhujel, Palmu Sherpa, Ran Maya Tamang, Rupa Mangar, Nawamit Lepcha, Parbati Acharya, and Devika Bista.

During the meetings, the team discussed strategies to improve the Commission’s engagement with law enforcement and administrative bodies, ensuring prompt action on complaints, effective policy implementation, and awareness campaigns for women’s rights.

The discussions also focused on enhancing coordination between the Commission and various departments to strengthen mechanisms addressing safety, welfare, and empowerment of women throughout the state.

In addition, the delegation held a constructive session with Normit Lepcha, Secretary-cum-Project Director of the Women, Child, Senior Citizen, and Divyangjan Welfare Department, to deliberate on initiatives that can amplify support systems, improve outreach, and raise awareness on government programs for women.

Chairperson Bhutia emphasized the importance of unified action and continuous collaboration to create a safer and more empowering environment for women in Sikkim.