The State Disaster Management of Sikkim has issued a flood alert after torrential rainfall led to the swelling of Teesta River. The state disaster management in a post has urged people to avoid travelling along the river basin due to flooding.

Menawhile, the state disaster management via post on social media alerted, "Flooding of Teesta River Basin has occurred due to probable cloud burst in northern part of Mangan district. All are advised to stay alert and avoid travel along the river basin".

The Teesta river is reportedly overflowing above danger level after a probable cloudburst on October 4. Several low lying areas have been submerged and reports of vehicles, parts of ATTC college and NH-10 has been washed away. Reports have also surfaced of few army personnel washed away in the ensuing floods.

According to sources, there is a looming threat of further damages as South Lhonal Lake is on the bring of an outburst which could trigger flash floods. Additionally, there is a heightened risk of South Khonak river overflowing indivating a potentially volatile situation.

Residents in the low lying areas especially Sangkalang, Bringbong, Ohidang, Dikchu, Makha, Singtam, Rangpo adn Melli have been alerted to move towards safer locations.

Meanwhile, the State Disaster Management Minister Kunga Nima Lepcha, Minister BS Panth and LB Das along with DC and officials reached the flood affected areas of Singtam, Adarsh Goan and adjoining areas.



Also read : Sikkim: Teesta river washes away NH-10, 25 army vehicles, personnel; rescue operation on