The highly anticipated Panchayati Raj elections in Sikkim will be held on April 20, 2023.

This time the election will be conducted for 6 Gram Panchayat and one territorial constituency.

Further, the counting will take place on April 21, 2023.

Meanwhile, in the 2-tier panchayat election held in November 2022, the overall polling percentage was 75.5. The entire election process remained peaceful and no violence was reported from any of the polling booths till counting day.

Also Read: Partyless panchayat polls in Sikkim; trendsetter for entire country

The panchayat election was a party-less one. No symbol of any political party was used. This change was brought about in Sikkim through an amendment of the Panchayat Act in 2020.

The voting for panchayat elections started at 8 am and ended by 6 pm in all the polling stations across Sikkim.

Of the 1,147 Gram Panchayat Wards, polling was held in 695 wards while in 448 wards the results had already been declared uncontested. Four wards are scheduled for re-poll.

Out of 122 Zila Panchayat Territorial Constituencies, 102 went to the polls while results for 19 constituencies had already been declared uncontested.