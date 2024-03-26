Pooja Sharma, the State General Secretary of the Nari Wing of the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) Party, has officially resigned from her position. This includes her primary membership and other responsibilities within the party.

"I Pooja Sharma, State General Secretary, Nari Wing of Sikkim Krantikari Morcha Party officially tender my resignation including the primary membership and other responsibilities of the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha Party, with immediate effect", She wrote in her resignation letter.

SKM unveiled its whole roster of contenders for the 2017 Assembly elections and Sikkim's lone Lok Sabha seat on Monday.



Three BJP MLAs who were in office yesterday resigned from the Party and joined SKM are on the list.



The BJP has seen the resignation of Rajkumari Thapa, the MLA for Yangang Rangang, Pinsto Namgyal Lepcha, the MLA for Dzongu, and Sonam Venchungpa, the MLA for Martam Rumtek.

As this is an unfolding situation, more details are expected to be revealed soon.