In the wake of the ongoing unrest in Manipur, Chief Secretary, V.B. Pathak, IAS, convened an emergency meeting at Teesta Lounge at Tashiling Secretariat on May 5 and ensured requisite assistance for safety and security of Sikkimese students stranded in violence hit Manipur.

During the meeting, Chief Secretary, V.B. Pathak, informed that necessary measures are being undertaken by the State government under the direction of Chief Minister P.S. Tamang to ensure safety and security of the students from Sikkim stuck in Manipur and that adequate forces have been deployed in colleges and hostels where students are studying and residing.

The state government has even released a helpline number - 03592 299959 (8:00 am-8:00 pm), that has been set up at Emergency Response Support System located in Tashiling Secretariat for the students of Sikkim in Manipur to dial in, in case of any situation of distress.

The Chief Secretary said that the State government is in touch with the Manipur government to keep track of how things are going and promised to provide the necessary assistance in an emergency.

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, Shri A.S. Rao, DGP, A.K. Singh, Secretary, IPR Department, Ms. Namrata Thapa, Secretary, Home, Tashi Cho Cho, DIGP/Range, Gangtok, Shri Tashi Wangyal, and representatives of BSNL, Rajesh Bhasker and Shyam Hembrom.

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