The State Level Inter School Band Competition for 2024, organised by the State Project Office of Samagra Shiksha, Education Department, took place at the West Point SSS Ground, on October 9.

The event is part of a larger competition that is held at multiple levels, including state, zonal, and national levels.

The state level competition will pave the way for winners to proceed to the zonal competition and subsequently to the national competition, scheduled to be held at the War Memorial in New Delhi on the eve of January 26 (Republic Day).

The event saw the presence of Raju Basnet, Minister of Education, Sports & Youth Affairs, Law & Parliamentary Affairs Departments, as the chief guest. Additionally, Sonam Denzongpa, Principal Director of the Education Department, AD Chettri, Additional Director from Samagra Shiksha, and joint directors, officials, and staff of the Education Department also graced the occasion.

Raju Basnet officially opened the band competition wherein eleven schools from Sikkim delivered meticulously synchronised and intricately planned performances, demonstrating their musical talents and skills.

The panel of judges for the competition included PB Gurung of the State Reserve Lines, Narendra Bardewa of the Culture Department, and Nirmal Ramudamu, ASI, Sikkim Armed Police.

West Point Senior Secondary School emerged as the Girls Brass Band category winner.

In the Boys Pipe Band Competition, North Sikkim Academy, Mangan, Tashi Namgyal Academy, Gangtok, and Soreng Senior Secondary School, Soreng, claimed the top positions.

The winners of the Girls Pipe Band Competition were Namchi Girls Senior Secondary School, Namchi, Deorali Girls Senior Secondary School, Gangtok, and Paljor Namgyal Girls Senior Secondary School, Gangtok. Consolation Prizes were awarded to Holy Cross School, Tadong, Modern SSS, Tashi Namgyal SSS, and Kumari Pema Tsedum Govt. S.S. Rongli.

The vote Of thanks was proposed by Sushil Tamang, the coordinator of Samagra Shiksha. Asha Khatri, the Joint Director of Samagra Shiksha, presided as the Master of Ceremony, while Mr Pempa Tshering Lepcha, Deputy Director cum Nodal Officer of the Inter-School State Band Competition, Samagra Shiksha, coordinated the event.