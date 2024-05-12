A pivotal meeting aimed at advancing research and innovation in Sikkim's fisheries sector took place between officials from the state's Fisheries Department and Dr Pramod Kumar Pandey, Director of ICAR's Directorate of Coldwater Fisheries Research (DCFR) in Bhimtal, Uttarakhand. The meeting coincided with Pandey's two-day visit to Gangtok.

Chaired by Roshni Rai, Secretary of the Fisheries Department, the gathering was attended by departmental officers, senior scientists from ICAR Gangtok, and representatives from Krishi Vigyan Kendra. Discussions centered around formulating a roadmap for developing cold-water fisheries and aquaculture activities in Sikkim.

Pandey informed the attendees that DCFR plans to address challenges faced by the state's fisheries sector due to climate change. Infrastructural requirements, technical support for riverine fish population studies, disease and hatchery management, fish nutrition, feed formulation, and post-harvest practices were some of the key areas highlighted.

Assistant Director Surendra Bhandari presented an overview of Sikkim's fisheries landscape, including updates on the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) and the department's activities.

Expressing appreciation for the warm reception, Pandey reiterated DCFR's commitment to supporting Sikkim's Fisheries Department. He emphasised the importance of interdisciplinary approaches, technology adoption, and capacity building to realise the full potential of the state's fisheries resources.

In her concluding remarks, Secretary Rai extended gratitude to Pandey for his support and expressed the department's commitment to persistent collaboration towards improving and enhancing Sikkim's fisheries sector.