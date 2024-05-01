The Sikkim State Students' Meet of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) was held with much fervour in the Seminar Hall of Sikkim Professional University, Gangtok on 30 April 2024.

The chief guest, Ashish Chauhan, National Organising Secretary of ABVP, addressed the attendees, urging them to propagate the ABVP's programmes and policies to the masses.

Chauhan highlighted the importance of employment-oriented education and encouraged the adoption of lessons from the lives of great men.

He also stressed the significance of research work and societal participation.



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A meeting followed Chauhan's speech, involving ABVP officials, university authorities, teachers, professors and employees.

They discussed ABVP's future activities, with all participants sharing their views and plans.

The Registrar of Sikkim Professional University, Professor Ramesh Kumar Rawat, welcomed the guests with traditional Khada (Pataka) and mementoes.

Rawat also extended a warm welcome to other dignitaries, including Shri Apangshu Sekhar Shill, Regional Organising Secretary, ABVP, Prithvi Singh Rana, Sikkim State Organising Secretary, ABVP, and others.

Students from various educational institutions were also honoured on this occasion.