Sikkim Statehood Day celebrated at Assam Lok Bhavan under ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ initiative

Sikkim’s Statehood Day was celebrated at Assam Lok Bhavan on May 16 under the leadership of Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya as part of the ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ initiative.

Addressing the programme, the Governor extended greetings to the people of Sikkim and described the Himalayan state as a symbol of peace, progress, environmental conservation and national pride.

He said Sikkim has emerged as a model for sustainable development by becoming India’s first fully organic state, demonstrating how economic growth can coexist with environmental protection.

Acharya also highlighted Sikkim’s growing achievements in eco-tourism, organic agriculture and the pharmaceutical sector.

Recalling his tenure as Governor of Sikkim, he said the affection, simplicity and deep respect for nature shown by the people of the state remain among his most cherished memories.

Emphasising the importance of women empowerment in nation-building, the Governor stated that Sikkim has set inspiring examples in promoting women’s participation in education, entrepreneurship, self-help groups and public life.

Referring to the spirit of the ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ initiative, Acharya said India’s true strength lies in its unity in diversity and stressed the importance of encouraging younger generations to understand and appreciate the cultural heritage and traditions of different states.

He also lauded the contributions of eminent personalities from Sikkim for bringing pride to the nation through their achievements.

The programme was attended by Commissioner and Secretary to the Governor SS Meenakshi Sundaram, Assistant Resident Commissioner of Sikkim Jashoda Chettri and officials and staff of Lok Bhavan.