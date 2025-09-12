Sikkim steps up monitoring of high-risk glacial lakes after 2023 flood

Sikkim officials are intensifying efforts to monitor and mitigate threats from unstable glacial lakes, nearly two years after the October 2023 Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) devastated parts of the state. A review meeting at Raj Bhavan on September 12 brought together the Science and Technology Department and experts who recently returned from a field expedition in Mangan district.

The team, formed by the state government, includes specialists from the Central Water Commission, Geological Survey of India, Defence Geoinformatics Research Establishment under DRDO, National Institute of Hydrology, National Institute of Disaster Management, Central Water & Power Research Station, Sikkim University, six state departments, the Indian Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, and local residents.

According to officials, the latest expedition identified several high-altitude lakes that pose potential risks of outburst. Continuous monitoring is ongoing, supported by scientific assessments aimed at developing early warning systems and disaster-preparedness measures.

State authorities said they are working on technical solutions to reduce glacial threats, while clarifying the roles of multiple stakeholders in disaster response. The issue will also be taken up with the central government for additional support.

Alongside the disaster review, the Science and Technology Department presented updates on research into the declining yield of large cardamom, which has emerged as a major concern for the state’s economy.