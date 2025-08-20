Sikkim citizens hold candle rally to advocate street dog welfare

Animal lovers and concerned citizens in Sikkim gathered on August 20 for a peaceful candlelight rally to raise awareness about the welfare of street dogs.

The rally, which began at 4 pm, followed a route from Zero Point to MG Marg in Gangtok, with participants carrying candles and banners calling for compassion and humane treatment of stray animals.

Organizers emphasized that shelters or pounds are not a solution, describing them as “death holes” where many animals suffer or die.

Instead, the rally urged authorities to adopt humane measures such as vaccination, sterilization, and community-based care rather than removing dogs from the streets.

In Sikkim, where stray dogs are an integral part of both urban and rural life, local residents expressed strong support for the initiative.