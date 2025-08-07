Sikkim strengthens regional ties in animal husbandry sector at key review meet in Delhi

Sikkim reinforced its commitment to sustainable livestock development and regional cooperation during a high-level regional review meeting on animal husbandry and dairying, organized by the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India, in the national capital today.

The meeting, chaired by Alka Upadhaya, IAS, Union Secretary of the department, brought together policymakers and officials from across states to discuss strategies for strengthening the livestock and dairy sector nationwide.

Representing Sikkim, Dr. Sharman Rai, Secretary of the Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Services (AH&VS) Department, led the state delegation comprising Dr. K.T. Bhutia, Principal Director; Dr. Tilak Ghatani, Managing Director of Sikkim Milk Union (SMU); Dr. Pem T. Bhutia, Additional Director; and Dr. Pratik Sharma, CEO of the Sikkim Livestock Development Board (SLDB).

Dr. Rai underscored Sikkim's pioneering work in promoting organic and sustainable livestock practices, which align closely with the national vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and rural development through self-reliant livelihoods. “Our integrated approach prioritizes animal welfare, disease control, and clean dairy production while supporting smallholders,” he said.

Presenting Sikkim's dairy sector milestones, Dr. KT Bhutia detailed the success of cooperative models like SMU, which have empowered women and small-scale farmers across rural communities. He highlighted the role of dairy in enhancing nutritional security and household incomes.

Dr. Tilak Ghatani elaborated on modernization initiatives undertaken by SMU, including enhanced cold chain infrastructure, quality control, and a shift toward value-added dairy products to strengthen market outreach. “We are expanding our distribution network to cater to both domestic and external markets,” he noted.

Technical insights were shared by Dr. Pem T. Bhutia and Dr. Pratik Sharma, who outlined the state’s progress in disease surveillance, vaccination drives, and genetic improvement programs. Dr. Sharma emphasized SLDB’s focus on indigenous breeds of cattle, yak, and poultry, tailored for the unique Himalayan ecosystem.