A 23-year-old engineering student from Sikkim Manipal Institute of Technology (SMIT), Manipal died after reportedly falling from her hostel building, on the night of May 23.

The student was identified as Manshi Mukta, a resident of Ram Shyamkunk, Patna, Bihar. She was an 8th-semester B-Tech student at SMIT, Majitar.

According to a W.T message received from P.I Ongcho Bhutia, Duty Officer at Sadar Police Station in Gangtok, the deceased, identified as Manshi Mukta, was brought dead to the emergency room of CRH Tadong.

The incident occurred at approximately 11:45 pm when Mukta was last seen entering Girls' Hostel No. 4 and was heading towards her room on the first floor. Witnesses reported that she appeared to be under the influence of alcohol at the time. Moments later, hostel residents alerted the female security guard on duty that someone had fallen behind the hostel. The guard found Mukta lying in the basketball court adjacent to the building.