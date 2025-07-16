Sikkim student killed by speeding truck in Gangtok’s Singtam, driver arrested

A 14-year-old Class 9 student was fatally hit by a speeding truck in Sikkim’s Singtam area on Tuesday morning, prompting swift police action.

The victim, identified as Bikram, was on his way to the school hostel when the accident occurred around 8 a.m. near Singtam, in Gangtok district. He was a student at Mt. Simvo Academy in Jorthang.

Police confirmed that the truck involved was moving at high speed when it struck the teenager. The driver was immediately apprehended and taken into custody at Singtam Police Station. Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

The student's body was transported to Singtam Hospital for post-mortem examination before being handed over to his family.

Local officials are reviewing traffic safety measures in the area following the tragedy.