In a tragic incident, a 21-year-old student and President of the Students Representative Council (SRC) at Namchi Government College was found dead under mysterious conditions in the Kazitar area of Sikkim on June 28.

The deceased has been identified as Padam Gurung.

As per sources, Gurung was missing since last night.

The authorities have recorded the body and it has been sent to the mortuary section of the Namchi district hospital for further procedures.

An investigation has been initiated into the mysterious death of the SRC President by the Namchi Police.