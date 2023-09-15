Two Sikkim students who went missing have been found in Rewari, Haryana, after their unexplained disappearance in Gujarat. Paljor Tamang and Devraj Subba, both 15 years old and studying at Nautanpuri Dham in Jamnagar, Gujarat, had been missing since August 28. The two class eight students, who had recently joined the school, were last seen at 11 am on August 28.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang announced that two missing Sikkim students, Paljor Tamang and Devraj Subba, have been successfully found safe in Rewari, Haryana, dispelling concerns that arose after their mysterious disappearance. The teenagers, both 15 years old and studying at Nautanpuri Dham in Jamnagar, Gujarat, had gone missing since August 28.

They were last seen on the morning of August 28 at 11 am, and both were enrolled as class eight students in the school this year.

The parents accused the school of a lack of transparency regarding the incidentand filed a complaint with the Crime Branch in Sikkim. The family's accusations centered on the school administration's handling of the disappearance, demanding answers and accountability