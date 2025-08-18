"Correct process adopted": Sikkim CM on inclusion of 12+1 communities in tribal list

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, on August 18, described the submission of the final ethnographic reports by the State High-Level Committee (SSHLC) as one of the most significant milestones in Sikkim’s history.

The reports, formally handed over in the national capital, recommend the inclusion of 12 left-out communities in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) list under the Constitution of India.

The reports were presented during the valedictory function in New Delhi in the presence of Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang. The chief minister said that the correct and complete process has now been followed to secure recognition for the 12+1 left-out communities.

The communities that are part of this demand include Bhujel, Gurung, Jogi, Rai (Kirat Khambu), Kirat Dewan (Yakha), Khas (Chettri-Bahun), Mangar, Newar, Sanyasi, Sunuwar (Mukhia), Thami, and Majhi. For decades, these groups have been struggling for tribal recognition, which would provide them constitutional protection, equal opportunities, and social justice.

Speaking at the function, Chief Minister Tamang said, “Earlier reports were rejected because they had flaws and were incomplete. But this time, our government prepared the report in the most authentic and scientific way. We involved scholars, officials, and representatives of all communities so that no mistake could happen. The five criteria laid down by the Government of India for recognition of Scheduled Tribes have been fully followed. There should be no doubt now that these 12 communities deserve tribal recognition.”

The Chief Minister also pointed out that previous governments in Sikkim had not shown enough seriousness while preparing reports on this sensitive issue. “In the past, technical mistakes and lack of seriousness weakened our case. But now, we have submitted a strong and well-prepared report that carries historical value,” he added.

The SSHLC worked for nine long months, conducting field visits, interviews, and community-level studies to prepare one of the most detailed ethnographic studies in Sikkim’s history. The findings have been compiled into four thick volumes. These not only provide detailed background information about the 12 communities but also present practical recommendations backed by evidence, history, and lived experiences.

The chief minister praised the committee members for their dedication and sincerity. He extended gratitude to Chairman Prof. B.V. Sharma, Vice Chairman Prof. Mahendra P. Lama, members of the 12 communities, the department of Social Welfare, young scholars, and researchers who were part of the process. He also thanked ministers, MPs, MLAs, and civil society for standing united on the issue.

The submission of the final report marks the beginning of the next phase of the journey. The Sikkim government will now push the case with the Union Government, the Ministry of Home Affairs, and the Ministry of Tribal Affairs for official approval. Chief Minister Tamang assured that his government would leave no stone unturned in ensuring that the demand reaches its logical conclusion.

This long-pending issue has often been described as a question of identity and justice for the left-out communities. With today’s development, Sikkim has renewed hope that the constitutional recognition of these groups may finally be within reach.

“This is not just about official recognition,” said a senior official present at the event. “It is about dignity, respect, and protection of the cultural heritage of these communities. It will also open doors for educational benefits, job reservations, and other constitutional safeguards.”

The day will be remembered not only for the submission of the reports but also for the spirit of unity it showcased. The active involvement of all 12 communities, scholars, and officials reflected the collective aspiration of Sikkimese society. Many believe that this moment has brought Sikkim closer to fulfilling a long-standing dream of equality and inclusion.

Chief Minister Tamang sais, “Our fight does not end here. We will continue to pursue this demand with urgency and determination until justice is delivered. This is our promise to the people of Sikkim.”