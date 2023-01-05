After leading the victorious Indian Badminton Team Contingent in several International Tournaments, Sukant Das, the General Secretary of the Badminton Association of Sikkim, who is also the Executive Member of the Badminton Association of India has been bestowed with higher responsibilities.

Accordingly, the President of the Badminton Association of India Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma has nominated Sukanta Das, General Secretary, of the Badminton Association of Sikkim as one of the members of the Organizing Committee for the upcoming country's biggest International Badminton tournament “The Yonex Sunrise Indian Open 2023 HSBC BWF World Tour Super -750” which will be held in New Delhi from 17th to 22nd January 2023.

Notably, top players of the world will participate, the total prize money of this BWF Super Series -750 that India is hosting is USD$900,000,( Approx. 7.00 Cr in INR).

Also Read: Arunachal’s 7-year-old Geto Sora wins Junior International Badminton Championship title

Sukanta Das is committed to ensuring the success of the tournament.

Notably, the Badminton Association of Sikkim is thrilled to have Sukanta Das represent the State of Sikkim at the India Open BWF World Tour Super 750 tournament.

On the other hand, Karmala Sherpa, one of our umpires will also be one of the technical officials as a line Judge during the tournament.

Earlier in December 2022, Geta Sora, a rising star in badminton, won the under-9 category of the Top Arena Junior International Badminton Championship on December 23 in Malaysia, bringing honor to Arunachal and the nation as a whole.

Jaryl Teh, the second seed from Malaysia, was defeated by Sora in two sets of 21-5 and 21-16 to win the championship.

In the last two months, Sora has won two international badminton championships.

The BTY-Yonex-Singha Championship, which was held at the Banthongyord Badminton School in Bangkok, Thailand, in November, was won by 7-year-old Sora.