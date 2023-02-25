Sikkim's very own Tseteej Shiwakoti is set to make India proud once again as he prepares to represent the country at the upcoming Mister Earth International competition in Venezuela. Tseteej started his modelling career after winning the Temi Tea Mr Sikkim Manhunt in 2019, where he also won the Louis Phillippe Mr Sikkim Kanchenjunga 2019 title.

He then went on to participate in the Rubaru Mr India pageant, where he emerged as the winner and secured a direct entry to the Mister Global pageant held in Thailand in March 2022. Now, he is all set to compete on an international stage once again at the Mister Earth International competition in July 2023.

Earlier Tseteej Shiwakoty, was honored with the “Most Inspirational Person” award at the world finals of Mister Global championship held on March 15, 2022, in Maha Sarakham, Thailand. Along with that, he was also placed amongst the Best 17 models at the said international event, that was participated by delegates from different parts of the world. India had to wait 5 longs years to secure a placement at Mister Global championship that finally happened this year. For the very first time in the history, an Indian model has been honored with the prestigious Most Inspirational Person award at one of the biggest international pageants in the world – Mister Global.

Hailing form Gangtok, Sikkim, Tseeteej, a former student from GD Goenka School, a graduate with a BSc in Health & Nutrition earning a gold medal from the Institute of Technology and Management University, Gwalior, and a three-time national medallist in Taekwondo, presently holding the third Dan black belt, he is nothing short of an exemplary male specimen.

Tseeteej started his career in modelling and acting after becoming one of the winners of Temi Tea Mr. Sikkim Manhunt in 2019 where he won Louis Phillippe Mr. Sikkim Kanchenjunga 2019 at the grand finale. After holding the title, he received a direct entry into the Rubaru Mr. India pageant, in which he was crowned as Rubaru Mr India 2020-21 at the grand finale of Rubaru Mr India 2020 pageant held in Goa securing a direct ticket to the Mister Global pageant to take place in Thailand, which is regarded as one of the fastest-growing male modelling competitions in the world. Tseteej is now all set to represent India at the upcoming Mister Global pageant held in Thailand on the 15th of March.