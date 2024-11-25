The Chairman of Sikkim State Co-operative Supply and Marketing Federation Ltd (SIMFED), Tenzing Dorjee Bhutia, along with Managing Director Bhaskar Basnett, recently toured the SIMFED office in Rajouri Garden, New Delhi reiterating commitment to sustainable farming practices.

During the visit, Bhutia explored the organic product outlet and the office facilities, underscoring SIMFED’s commitment to sustainable farming practices.

A key part of the visit was a meeting where the execution of SIMFED’s ongoing projects across 19 states and internationally was discussed.

As a key player in promoting organic farming, SIMFED has been actively working to empower farming communities and support sustainable agriculture through various initiatives.

“This visit highlights our continued efforts to promote organic farming on a national and international scale. We are committed to ensuring that SIMFED’s projects reach more farmers and markets, while upholding the highest standards of sustainability,” said Bhutia.

SIMFED, established in 1983, is an apex marketing federation in Sikkim, focused on bulk marketing of agricultural and horticultural products, including key cash crops. The federation also provides farm inputs, textbooks, uniforms, and office equipment to government departments through its various branch outlets in Namchi, Jorethang, Mangan, and Gangtok.

In addition to its core services, SIMFED has launched an organic stall called 'Sikkim’s Organic' at Kanchenjunga Shopping Complex in Gangtok. The federation also markets seasonal cut-flowers, such as Cymbidium orchids, Oriental and Asiatic Lilies, and Gerbera, to Delhi and Kolkata.

With 191 primary cooperative societies, including the Zilla Panchayat of East, South, and West Sikkim districts, SIMFED continues to expand its role in driving sustainable agricultural practices and fostering regional economic growth.