Jetshen Dohna Support Club will now spearhead voting campaign in order to garner support for Jetshen Dohna. The club came into being on December 17.

Sikkim’s Jetshen Dohna has taken part in Zee TV’s singing realty show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’L Champs season 9.

The newly constituted club has seen participation of various organisations of Sikkim which will take the campaign in various parts of the state. The central body of the club is headed by political secretary to CM Jacob Khaling and former Engineer and President Vivid Kala Akademy President Kiran Rasaily and members from other various organizations.

"Jetshen Dohna Lama has reached the top 10 with her efforts. Now it's time to support her with your valuable votes for her to move ahead,” Father Roshan Lama said.

“Our very own Sikkimese daughter Jetson Dona Lama, a very talented 9-year-old girl from Pakyong district, is making our state and all the Northeast region proud by her sensational performance and has also been making waves in the singing reality show,” Jakob Khaling said.

Voting can be done by giving a missed call on 9152915227. Voting can also be done through Zee 5 app. Voting Lines Are Open from December 17 from 9 PM (Evening) To December 19 9 AM (Morning). The show airs on Zee TV every weekend on Saturday and Sunday.