The issue of the recent Judgement of the Supreme Court termed the Sikkimese Majority Community as "Foreigners" has created a stir in Sikkim's society and attracted widespread criticism from political and non-political entities.

In this regard, the newly formed Joint Action Committee conducted a solidarity rally across the state.

The rally at Gangtok District saw politicians and social activists from different organisations come together and raise a unanimous voice that screamed “justice” to the SC observation, which according to many political parties and organisations, “erroneously” overlooked the definitions and tags that hurt Sikkimese sentiments. This was following verdict on the IT exemption petition by AOSS, the petition which was observed and had contained the said “hurtful” and “ignorant” words/definitions.

Also Read: Sikkim: SKM youth and women's wings protests Supreme Court's verdict on 'Nepali immigrant'

JAC recently has opposed the tag of foreign origin to the Sikkimese Nepali community in the recent observation that lead to the verdict of the Supreme Court on IT exemption to old settlers. As well as the threat looming around the definition of ‘Sikkimese’, which has been the catalyst to the recent reactions and actions by different political and social organisations.

Addressing the gathering, Keshav Sapkota, General Secretary, JAC demanded the state government take necessary steps. He said, "The government has to call emergency legislative assembly within 7 days or else we will do statewide 'hartal' (strike).”

In addition, Sapkota also demanded the state government sack Sudesh Joshi from the post of Additional AG within 7 days.

The rally also saw the participation of the SKM party cadre in which the spokesperson of the party Jacob Khaling was also present.

Speaking with the media Khaling said, "This issue is of Sikkim and its people, we have to rise above the party and take part in this initiative. Today in this particular rally we all have risen from the party level and kept aside our political differences and took part in this rally."



DR Thapa, BJP Legislator said, "This rally is above all political parties, rather this rally is of Sikkimese people. Whatever has happened shouldn't have happened. Now this fight is of all Sikkimese, all should come together and fight this rally at streets, Parliament, assembly and everywhere possible."

The pressing issue which kindled this solidarity rally that saw participation from all spectrums of polity and social groups, was not only because of the observation of the SC that deemed Sikkimese Nepalis as foreigners but the definition of Sikkimese that caused major hurt and a nuance of a threat to the special status of Sikkim.