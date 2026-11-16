Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on November 16 flagged off the first international consignment of ‘Sikkim Supreme’ to the United States and Australia, marking a major milestone for the state's food processing sector.

The export comes as the Government Fruit Preservation Factory completes 70 years of operations since its establishment in 1956.

Describing the development as a proud moment for Sikkim, Tamang said the shipment would take the state's distinctive flavours and heritage to international markets.

The Chief Minister also congratulated officials and staff of the Commerce and Industries Department and the Government Fruit Preservation Factory for their efforts in achieving the milestone.

He expressed hope that the first international consignment would pave the way for further global expansion of Sikkim's products.