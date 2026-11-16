Sikkim Supreme makes international debut, first consignment dispatched to US and Australia
Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang flagged off Sikkim Supreme's first consignment to the US and Australia. The export marks a milestone for the state's food processing sector and its global ambitions.
- Government Fruit Preservation Factory marks 70 years since its 1956 establishment
- Tamang called the milestone a proud moment for the state
- The shipment carries Sikkim's distinctive flavours and heritage to global consumers
Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on November 16 flagged off the first international consignment of ‘Sikkim Supreme’ to the United States and Australia, marking a major milestone for the state's food processing sector.
The export comes as the Government Fruit Preservation Factory completes 70 years of operations since its establishment in 1956.
Describing the development as a proud moment for Sikkim, Tamang said the shipment would take the state's distinctive flavours and heritage to international markets.
The Chief Minister also congratulated officials and staff of the Commerce and Industries Department and the Government Fruit Preservation Factory for their efforts in achieving the milestone.
He expressed hope that the first international consignment would pave the way for further global expansion of Sikkim's products.
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