Minister for Forest & Environment Department-cum-Area MLA of Dzongu, Pintso Namgyal Lepcha, and Secretary-cum-Relief Commissioner Land Revenue & Disaster Management, Ms. Namrata Thapa, led a comprehensive survey today in the disaster-affected areas of Phidang, Hee Gyathang, Sangklang, and Mangshila.

Accompanied by local administrators including SDM Kabi, SDM Dzongu, BDO Dzongu, DFO(T), ACF, and RO Forest, as well as police and forest department officials, the team assessed critical infrastructure and community needs across several sites.

The inspection revealed significant challenges and community concerns. The team inspected the newly constructed Bailey Suspension Bridge spanning 320 feet. Chief Engineer of GREF confirmed its stable weight capacity of 20-22 tons. Locals expressed concerns about instability in the area and requested infrastructure improvements including a retaining wall near the riverbank.

Traveling from Phidang to Hee Gyathang, the team utilized a new Bailey bridge constructed by Army Engineers, emphasizing its 40-ton load capacity.

The team visited landslide sites in Gnon and Sudhur wards, noting extensive damage to land and infrastructure. Immediate relief efforts were credited with restoring essential pathways, but the need for permanent solutions, including relocation due to unstable conditions, was underscored.

Officials observed infrastructure damage and discussed relocation needs for affected residents, highlighting challenges such as accessibility to schools.

Discussions with local authorities revealed the widespread impact of the disaster beyond immediate areas, emphasizing the need for coordinated relief efforts.

Reflecting on the survey, Minister Pintso stated the urgency of sustainable solutions to mitigate recurring disasters. Secretary Thapa praised local initiatives, including the construction of a zip line and cane bridge by residents, highlighting community resilience amidst adversity.