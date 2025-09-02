Sikkim firm on rural sanitation goals: Minister Upreti at national round table

A delegation from Sikkim, led by Minister for Rural Sanitation Arun Kumar Upreti, participated in the National Round Table Conference on the Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) – Progress Review and Brainstorming for SBM(G) 3.0, held at Mandapan Centre, Pragati Bhawan in New Delhi.

The event brought together senior officials from the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Mission Directors, and state representatives from across the country. The first session, chaired by Ashok K. K. Meena, Secretary, Ministry of Jal Shakti, focused on reviewing the progress of SBM(G) 2.0, which is scheduled to conclude on March 31, 2026.

Representing Sikkim were Mrs. Koshi Kapil, Additional Secretary and Mission Director (SBM-G), Shri Deepak Rai, Joint Secretary and State Coordinator, and State MIS Experts Rakesh Bista and Purna Rai. During the discussions, Meena spoke about the importance of data-driven, citizen-focused approaches and local ownership of sanitation initiatives. He highlighted the critical role of Gram Panchayats, Village Water and Sanitation Committees, women leaders, and children as agents of change. He also stressed aligning SBM(G) efforts with MGNREGA, Jal Jeevan Mission, and Panchayati Raj Institutions to ensure accountability and proactive participation of local bodies.

The second session was chaired by Union Minister C. R. Patil, in the presence of V. Somanna, Minister of State, along with other state ministers and SBM(G) teams. States shared their best practices, discussed challenges, lessons learned, and strategies for rolling out SBM(G) 3.0 in April 2026.

Addressing the conference Arun Kumar Upreti reaffirmed Sikkim’s strong commitment to rural sanitation. He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making sanitation a matter of national pride and global recognition. Upreti recalled that Sikkim became the first state in India to achieve 100% Open Defecation Free (ODF) status in 2016. Since then, the state has focused on achieving ODF Plus villages through solid and liquid waste management, grey water management, community awareness programs, and capacity building. He credited this success to the people of Sikkim and the guidance of Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang.

Looking forward, Shri Upreti shared that SBM(G) 3.0 will prioritize sustainability, eco-friendly technologies, climate resilience, and linking sanitation initiatives with rural livelihoods. He highlighted the unique challenges faced by hilly states like Sikkim in creating and maintaining sanitation infrastructure and suggested that special provisions be made for such regions in the upcoming program.