The Switzerland Ambassador to India Ralf Heckner called on Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang in Gangtok on February 14.

Chief Minister Prem SIngh Tamang shared that speaking about Sikkim being an environmentally conscious state, he informed the Ambassador regarding the initiatives of the state government toward environment conservation.

He also I sought the assistance of Switzerland Ambassador to India in the development of various projects and discussed the prospects of collaborating in the future and thanked him for his visit and hoped that the Switzerland Ambassador has a pleasant stay in Sikkim.

The Ambassador is on a “business mission” tour of Sikkim.

The goal of the business mission is to raise awareness about business opportunities for Swiss companies in the region as well as to highlight the strong competencies of the Swiss companies in providing technology and solutions to the region’s most pressing concerns on climate resilience and sustainable infrastructure.