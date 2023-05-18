In a remarkable initiative, the residents of Tagathang village, located in the vicinity of the Neora Valley National Park, have taken a significant step towards environmental conservation. Inspired by the efforts of WWF India under the "Long-term Conservation of Red Pandas in the Kangchendzonga Landscape" project, supported by SBI Foundation, the villagers have abandoned the harmful practice of burning plastic waste and embraced the concept of waste segregation at home.

The village, known for its proximity to the Red Panda habitat, had been grappling with the issue of littering, dumping, and burning of waste. Such practices posed a severe threat not only to the well-being of the villagers but also to the delicate ecosystem of the protected national park.

To address this pressing concern, WWF India conducted a baseline survey in Tagathang village to assess the current state of waste generation and management. The survey revealed that 258 pieces of dry waste were being generated daily by just 39 households, with a staggering 79% resorting to burning the waste while others resorted to dumping. Alarmingly, the residents had received no training or support from any government authority regarding solid waste management.

WWF India, driven by the vision of promoting responsible tourism and preserving the environment, took proactive steps in Tagathang village. A Solid Waste Management Committee was formed, with active participation from the residents and grassroots groups such as the Tagathang Tourism Society. As part of their efforts, a state-of-the-art Material Recovery Facility (MRF) was constructed in the village, which serves as a specialized facility for receiving, separating, and preparing recyclable materials. The MRF was inaugurated in March, accompanied by an interactive session on waste segregation and the distribution of informative materials.

In a recent visit by WWF India team members on 17th May, it was heartening to witness the positive impact of their initiatives. The majority of households in Tagathang village have ceased the practice of burning household waste and have wholeheartedly embraced waste segregation. Wet waste is now managed at the household level, with a portion used as fodder and the rest composted. Dry waste, on the other hand, is diligently sorted into various categories such as hard plastic, soft plastic, MLP, Tetrapak, cardboard, e-waste, and more, at the Material Recovery Facility.

This transformative change marks a ray of hope amidst the noxious smoke of burning waste. The people of Tagathang village have demonstrated their commitment to protecting their serene forests, soil, streamlets, and the well-being of future generations. Through responsible waste management practices, they are paving the way for a sustainable and eco-friendly future.