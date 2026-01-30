Sikkim takes centre stage as Bharat Rang Mahotsav 2026 unfolds on a global scale

From the hills of Sikkim to stages across seven continents, theatre is taking on a truly global form as the 25th edition of the Bharat Rang Mahotsav (BRM) 2026 unfolds with unprecedented scale and ambition. Organised by the National School of Drama (NSD) under the Ministry of Culture, the world’s largest international theatre festival is being held from January 27 to February 20, spanning 40 locations across India and one country on each continent.



This year, Sikkim has emerged as a key centre in the festival’s expanded footprint, reflecting NSD’s effort to decentralise cultural platforms and bring major national events closer to diverse regional audiences.



According to Souti Chakraborty, Director of NSD Sikkim, BRM 2026 features 238 Indian plays and 12 international productions, adding up to a total of 277 performances. “The plays are being staged in 228 languages and dialects, showcasing the depth of India’s cultural diversity and its growing engagement with global theatre traditions,” Chakraborty said.



The scale of participation reflects a rigorous selection process. Over 817 national and 34 international applications were reviewed before finalising the line-up. Alongside selected productions, the festival includes invited performances, 19 university productions, and 14 local productions, creating space for both established practitioners and emerging voices. Significantly, 33 productions this year are directed by women, underlining the increasing presence of women in Indian theatre.



Beyond performances, BRM 2026 is also serving as a platform for remembrance and reflection. Several productions pay tribute to India’s freedom fighters, social reformers, and influential cultural figures, including Bhagwan Birsa Munda, Mata Ahilya Bai, and Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee. The festival also honours legendary theatre practitioners such as Lok Ratan Thiyam, Daya Prakash Sinha, Bansi Kaul, and Alok Chatterjee.



A special seminar commemorating theatre doyen Ebrahim Alkazi is being held at NSD Delhi, accompanied by a theatrical presentation by an NSD alumnus and cancer survivor, adding a deeply personal dimension to the celebrations.



One of the defining features of this edition is its expanded linguistic canvas. Languages including Maithili, Bhojpuri, Tulu, Urdu, Sanskrit, Tai Khamti, and Nyishi—along with several tribal and endangered languages, are being performed on national and international stages, reinforcing the festival’s commitment to cultural preservation and inclusion.



As Bharat Rang Mahotsav marks its silver jubilee year, the 2026 edition stands out not just for its scale, but for its attempt to bridge regions, languages, and communities, placing theatre at the heart of India’s cultural dialogue with the world.