Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang extended warm greetings to the people of Sikkim, with special acknowledgement to the Gurung community, on the occasion of Tamu Lochar.

Describing the festival as a symbol of hope and renewal, the Chief Minister stated, "Tamu Lochar represents new hope and aspirations for our nature-loving community, strengthening the spirit of brotherhood and harmony in our diverse state."

He emphasised the festival’s role in fostering unity and collective well-being, celebrating not just cultural heritage but also the shared bonds among Sikkim’s people. The chief minister expressed his hope that the occasion would bring happiness, peace, good health, and prosperity to all.

The festival holds deep cultural and spiritual significance for the Gurung community, serving as a moment of celebration and reflection that resonates throughout the state.