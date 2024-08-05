Sikkim's Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has unveiled an ambitious vision for the state's future, aiming for a tenfold increase in the economy by 2047. This goal aligns with the national Viksit Bharat 2047 vision and is supported by strategic investments across various sectors.

Tourism, a cornerstone of Sikkim's economy supporting 18% of the population, receives 4% of the budget allocation. The government plans to construct a Rs 900 crore convention centre in Namli, Gangtok, designed to host large conferences and equipped with a heated swimming pool.

Other key projects include eco-friendly ropeways from Dhapper to Bhaleydhunga and Pelling to Sangacholing, as well as the Bhaleydhunga Skywalk and glass-bottomed Singshore Bridge to attract thrill-seekers.

The state also plans to reopen Sikkim as an alternate route for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, complete with new tourist facilities. A multimodal corridor with an integrated check post at Chewa Bhanjyang aims to promote cultural and economic exchanges with Eastern Nepal.

Infrastructure development is a key focus, with significant road upgrades planned, including work on the Indira By-Pass Road and new bridges over Gom Khola. The state is leveraging PMGSY investments to improve rural road construction. Sikkim is also making strides in water supply and sanitation, aiming for 100% urban coverage.