A taxi accident occurred on April 29 at around 2:00 pm at the 5th Mile of J.N Road in Gangtok, leaving one individual severely injured.

According to an enquiry report received by LNk Kul Prakash Sharma of 3rd Mile P.P in Sherethang, it was revealed that a taxi bearing registration number SK-01T-0331, identified as an Alto 800 model, lost control suddenly while descending from Tsongmo and reached the 5th Mile of J.N Road. The driver of the vehicle, identified as Abadul Malik, 37 years old and a resident of Bihar, allegedly lost control of the vehicle, causing it to tumble approximately 10 feet down the road.

The taxi was occupied by two additional passengers, identified as Md. Ishtihaq, 37 years old, and Md. Amir, 30 years old, both hailing from Motihari, Bihar. All occupants were promptly rescued and transported to the STNM Hospital in Gangtok for medical treatment.

Upon examination, Md. Ishtihaq was found to have sustained grievous injuries, while the other two occupants suffered bodily injuries. Their condition remains under observation at the hospital, awaiting final medical opinions.

The case, registered under FIR No. 04/2024 dated April 29th, 2024, under sections 279, 337, and 338 of the Indian Penal Code, is currently under investigation. The alleged driver, Abadul Malik, is currently receiving medical treatment and is under the custody of authorities.