A 14-year-old girl reported sexual harassment by a taxi driver while traveling from Deorali to Ranipool. The accused, identified as Buddha Raj Rai, allegedly touched the victim inappropriately near the 6th Mile petrol pump. The victim’s call to her mother led to a written FIR.

The Ranipool Police Station registered the case (FIR No. 34/2024) under Section 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012. Medical examinations were conducted on both the minor victim and the accused. Buddha Raj Rai, son of Late Ram Bahadur Rai from Lower Aho, District Pakyong, Sikkim, has been arrested and is currently in police custody.

The investigation is ongoing. Additionally, four vehicles were challaned under the Central Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 during routine checks in the area.