Sikkim: Tech integration dismantling geographical barriers in judiciary, says CJI

Integrating technology into judicial processes is helping dismantle geographical barriers and making justice more accessible to litigants, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said on May 1.

Addressing the inaugural session of the National Conclave on Technology and Judicial Education in Gangtok, the CJI said digital reforms are easing challenges posed by terrain, financial constraints and distance, particularly in remote regions.

“When we speak of integrating technology into judicial processes, we are addressing the dismantling of geographical constraints, whether arising from difficult terrain, financial barriers or sheer distance,” he said.

Recalling earlier challenges, he noted that for litigants in states like Sikkim, accessing courts often involved days of travel through difficult terrain, making the pursuit of justice a strenuous process.

Highlighting progress, the CJI said the Indian legal system has transitioned from reliance on physical records to a “vibrant digital ecosystem” through initiatives such as the e-Courts project.

He described the National Judicial Data Grid (NJDG) as the “beating heart” of this transformation, enabling real-time access to case data and improving transparency.

The CJI also pointed to the growing role of technology tools such as SUVAS, a translation system, and SUPACE, an AI-based legal research assistant, which help judges handle routine tasks more efficiently.

“When a litigant in a remote corner can track case progress, access orders online, and attend hearings via video conferencing, it recalibrates the power dynamics of the courtroom,” he said.

However, he cautioned that more needs to be done, stressing the importance of standardising digital systems across courts and expanding e-Seva Kendras to bridge the digital divide.

“These centres must evolve into effective hubs of digital support, especially in a country with varying levels of literacy,” he said.

The CJI also highlighted the potential of Artificial Intelligence in improving efficiency at the trial court level, including in case management, asset verification and ensuring consistency in sentencing patterns.

He further emphasised the need to integrate technology into legal education, urging judicial academies to move beyond basic digital literacy and engage with the ethical and functional aspects of emerging technologies.

The conclave was attended by senior judicial figures, including the Chief Justice of Seychelles and a judge of the Sri Lankan Supreme Court.