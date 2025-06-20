A 17-year-old student-athlete from Sikkim is making headlines, not for a win on the court, but for an unusual and meaningful gesture off it. Jigdrel Dorjee Lepcha, captain of Sikkim’s Under-16 basketball team and a Class XII student at Assam Valley School, has adopted a clouded leopard under a wildlife conservation program, becoming one of the youngest individuals in the region to do so.

The adoption took place at the Himalayan Zoological Park in Gangtok, where the leopard, named Chimi, has lived since being rescued as a six-month-old cub from the forests of West Sikkim. “Her growl is deep and wild… It really belies her size,” Jigdrel said, describing the now 3.5-year-old feline who has recovered remarkably from a rough start to life.

Chimi was found alone and frail during peak monsoon season, separated from her mother. Efforts to release her back into the wild were unsuccessful, leading to her permanent stay at the zoo. Today, she is among the most photographed animals at the park.

By contributing Rs 10,000 through the park’s animal adoption scheme, Jigdrel joined a growing number of citizens supporting conservation not just in name but through action. While the monetary amount may be modest, officials say the symbolic value of a teenager stepping forward has a broader impact.

The Himalayan Zoological Park, which houses several endangered species native to the Himalayan belt, has been running its adoption program to raise funds and awareness. Though supported by the government and NGOs, the initiative relies heavily on public participation to ensure long-term care of animals like Chimi.

Jigdrel's family background also brings context to his decision. His father, Tashi Chophel, is Secretary of School Education in the Sikkim government and a respected poet. His debut book, How to Collect a Folktale, has gained attention in literary circles across India and abroad. Known for themes rooted in Sikkimese tradition, the senior Lepcha’s work often reflects a deep connection with nature.

While Jigdrel is focused on national-level basketball tournaments and academics, he says caring for the wild is equally important.