Sikkim teenager earns place in India U-17 women's football team

Fourteen-year-old Abhista Basnett from Pakyong District has been selected for India's U-17 Women's National Football Team, representing a significant achievement for women's football in Sikkim.

Basnett secured her place in the final 23-member squad after impressive performances during All India Football Federation trials held in June 2025. She will now represent India at the SAFF U-17 Women's Championship in Bhutan.

The selection marks a notable milestone for the young athlete, whose journey from Pakyong's local football grounds to national team selection demonstrates the expanding reach of organised football development across India's northeastern states.

Basnett's inclusion in the squad provides recognition for Sikkim's growing football infrastructure and talent development programs. Her achievement also serves as an inspiration for other young female athletes in the region who aspire to reach national-level competition.

The SAFF U-17 Women's Championship will offer crucial international experience for India's young players as they develop toward senior-level football. The tournament is scheduled to take place in Bhutan, with dates to be confirmed by tournament organisers.