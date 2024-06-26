A recent sighting of an Indian Bison, also known as the Gaur, near Arigaon village in Rhenock under Pakyong District has stirred attention and concern among local residents in Sikkim. On June 24, the Gaur ventured into Arigaon village, Rhenock under Pakyong District in Sikkim. A teenage boy was injured by the Gaur.

The Gaur, belonging to the Bovidae family and known for its formidable size and strength, is typically found in forested areas and grasslands across South and Southeast Asia. Adult bulls can reach heights of up to 6 feet at the shoulder and weigh between 1,000 to 1,500 kilograms, making them a significant presence in their natural habitat.

Due to their vulnerability, as classified by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), sightings of Gaurs are closely monitored. The recent sighting near Arigaon village, particularly at an elevation rarely observed for the species, has drawn attention from wildlife authorities.

In response to the incident, the Wildlife sector, along with the Forest and Environment Department, provided relief and intensified patrolling efforts in the surrounding areas. Reports indicate that the Gaur has since moved into West Bengal territory, prompting advisories for local residents to remain vigilant during morning and evening hours.

Efforts are ongoing to ensure the safety of both wildlife and residents in the affected areas, with continued monitoring and proactive measures being implemented by wildlife frontline teams.