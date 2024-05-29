The incessant heavy rainfall has led to the surge of the Teesta river which has prompted the Disaster Management Authority to issue a warning as a precautionary measure.

The authority alerted concerned officers, including BDOs, MEOs, and SHOs, to be vigilant and monitor the rising water level.

They were further instructed to evacuate residents living near the Teesta basin and low-lying areas downstream to avoid any potential incidents.

Although the warning was issued last night, local residents reported that the Teesta River was flowing at a normal volume by this morning. The incident is particularly significant given the recent concerns about Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs) in the region."

The Mantam Bridge connecting Upper Dzongu Tingvong Busty was swept away, as per reports from Sangkalang OP, due to the rise in the water level of the Kanaka river.

On October 4, 2024, the Teesta river swelled to all-time high after heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms lashed parts of the state, leading to massive destruction as landslides and flooding gripped the state.

Around 25 army vehicles, parts of ATTC college and a few army personnel were reported washed away in the disaster.