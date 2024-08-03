The Tendong Lho Rum Faat Celebration Committee (TLRFCC) 2024 launched its festivities with the third edition of the Tendong Knowledge Series (TKS) at Chintan Bhawan today. The event witnessed an enthusiastic exchange of knowledge about Lepcha culture among scholars and participants.

The ceremony was graced by MN Sherpa, Speaker of the Sikkim Legislative Assembly, as the Chief Guest, and PT Simik, Vice Chairman of the Mayellyang Lepcha Development Board, Kalimpong, West Bengal, as the Guest of Honour. The gathering also included Cabinet Ministers Arun Kumar Upreti, Chairman of TLRFCC, Mr. Samdup Lepcha, President of TLRFCC, and Pintso Namgyal Lepcha, Patron of TLRFCC, along with other dignitaries such as advisors, councilors, former ministers, Padmashree awardees, university officials, teachers, students, and locals.

In his address, Sherpa highlighted the importance of preserving Lepcha customs, culture, and language. He praised the scholars for their valuable contributions and urged students to absorb the shared knowledge for future use. He also emphasized the need to document Lepcha history for projects like the Stairway to Heaven in Daramdin.

Minister Samdup Lepcha extended warm greetings to all present, acknowledging the committee's dedication and the Chief Minister's support. The TKS, introduced in 2019 by Mr. Tseten Lepcha, provides a platform for scholars to present their research findings.

The event featured presentations by Dr. Tashi Palzor Lepcha and Dr. Reshma Lepcha. Dr. Sandhya Thapa, Head of the Sociology Department at Sikkim University, shared her research on the Lepcha community, highlighting the efforts to achieve Primitive Tribe Status.

Scholars Passang Tshering Simik, Dr. Reshma Lepcha, Dr. Karma Hissey Lepcha, Junu Pundi Lepcha, Khandu Wangchuk, and Jorbu Lepcha were felicitated for their participation. Dr. Thapa, Dr. Asish Sharma, Vice Chancellor of Kanchenjunga State University, and Dr. Anita Phipon were also honored.

The second session included paper presentations by Dr. Aaron E. Lepcha, Dr. Sonam Rinchen Lepcha, and Dr. Panjo Lepcha, with Mr. Sonam Lepcha delivering a special presentation on the Lepcha Bamboo Bridge.

Guest of Honour Mr. PT Simik stated individual efforts in cultural preservation through dance, songs, and art. Patron Kunga Nima Lepha encouraged implementing the session's outcomes in daily life and advocated for research in the local language, promoting the APATAN Fellowship Scheme.

The event also honored the Pegong Youth Club for their contributions during the flash flood disaster in Sikkim. Mementos were presented to Sandeep Malu, Lhendup Dorjee Lepcha, SC Tshering, and Lhendup D. Lepcha.