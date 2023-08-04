After a hiatus of ten years, the state-level Tendong Lho Rum Faat festival will be celebrated in Gangtok with grandeur. The three-day extravaganza is scheduled to begin on August 6 and culminate on August 8, which marks the main day of the festival. Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang and Governor of Sikkim Laxman Prasad Acharya will grace the final day event with their presence.

The Tendong Lho Rum Faat celebration will feature a myriad of events, including an open market displaying traditional artifacts and cultural items, Tendong knowledge series, captivating dances, and a mega rally on August 8. The rally will see participation from CM Prem Singh Tamang, along with the general public and various organizations.

This year's celebration will adopt the theme of "Net Zero," emphasizing environment safeguarding. The organizing committee, led by Tshering Wangchuk Lepcha, Additional Political Secretary to CM (Gangtok), has pledged to minimize the use of plastics during the three-day event and promote the use of biodegradable materials.

Minister Samdup Lepcha, Chairman of the Tendong Lho Rum Faat Celebration Committee 2023, shared his enthusiasm for the festival's revival, emphasizing its significance among the Lepcha community. He highlighted the festival's traditional location on Tendong Hill in South Sikkim, where it commemorates the almighty for saving their ancestors from calamity and pays homage to the hill.

The preparatory meeting for the upcoming celebration was chaired by Minister Roads and Bridges, Samdup Lepcha, along with the presence of several dignitaries, including Deputy Speaker Sangay Lepcha, MLA Gangtok Y. T. Lepcha, and others from various line departments. The meeting focused on ensuring a historic and successful event.

The celebration will also see the presentation of prestigious awards, including the Tendong Award (Highest Award) to Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang and felicitations to five senior PHD scholars for their contributions. Various other awards, recognizing social workers, exceptional youth, scholars, writers, and more, will be conferred during the festivities.

Additionally, the celebration will host the Tendong Rally, featuring participation from twenty-one communities of Sikkim, alongside senior section students from schools in and around Gangtok. Other engaging events, such as Voice of Tendong (singing competition), Dancing Feet of Tendong (dance competition), and Knowledge Series, are set to enthrall the participants and spectators alike.