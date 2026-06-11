Sikkim theatre artist Tila Rupa Sapkota selected for Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar

Tila Rupa Sapkota, a noted theatre artist from Gangtok, Sikkim, has been selected for the prestigious Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar, conferred by the Sangeet Natak Akademi in recognition of her outstanding contribution to theatre.

Born and raised in Gangtok, Sapkota completed a one-year residential Certificate Course in Theatre Arts from the National School of Drama, Sikkim, in 2011. Over the last 15 years, she has established herself as a dedicated theatre practitioner, earning acclaim for her work as an actor, performer and theatre producer.

Following her training, she served for more than a decade as a repertory artist with the National School of Drama Sikkim Repertory Company. She later spent two years in Dubai as a lead performer in the internationally acclaimed Broadway-style musical Jaan-E-Jigar and has also worked as an assistant director in several productions staged by the Sikkim Repertory and student theatre groups.

Throughout her career, Sapkota has worked extensively in classical, contemporary and musical theatre. She has acted in more than 25 productions, including Black Orchid, Cherry Orchard, Andha Yug, Aadhe Adhure, Pagla Ghoda, Maya Megh, Surajmukhi Aur Hamlet, Uttarramcharit, Shankar, Dehri and Balidaan.

She has collaborated with several renowned theatre directors, including Raghubir Yadav, Tripurari Sharma, Ajay Malkani and other prominent figures in Indian theatre.

Currently working as an independent theatre practitioner, Sapkota continues to contribute to the growth of theatre in Sikkim through her artistic work and mentorship of young performers.

Expressing her gratitude on being selected for the award, Sapkota said the honour was a deeply humbling moment in her career.

“This recognition belongs not only to me but to all my teachers, fellow artists and theatre enthusiasts who have been part of my journey. Theatre has taught me empathy, discipline and the power of storytelling, and I remain committed to creating meaningful performances that inspire dialogue and reflection,” she said.

The Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar is one of India's most prestigious recognitions for young artists and is awarded to individuals who have made significant contributions to the fields of music, dance and theatre.