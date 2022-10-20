As the demand for implementation of the Inner Line Permit in Sikkim is hovering and the opposition Hamro Sikkim party and many social organizations are pushing for its ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha party held a press meeting on October 20.

Bikash Basnett, Chief Coordinator Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) Media Secretary to Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang said "There is no such demand of ILP in public but few political parties are pushing for it and first of all I want to make it clear that ILP is for the tribal area of a belt of State. If we look at other parts of the Northeast they are tribal states hence they have ILP Sikkim is not a tribal state but the government is already working for tribal status for 12 left-out communities after that it will be easy to bring ILP into the state and for that, we are open for a talk with other political parties too".

Bikash Besnett also shared that SKM has already brought the labour laws which is also a kind of restriction to check the influx and if needed ready for talks.

It is to be mentioned here that the Hamro Sikkim party's Bhaichung Bhutia and other civil society organizations have demanded the implementation of ILP looking at the influx in the state.

While speaking on the independent panchayat poll Basnett said "Looking at the rise in the number of nominations this time as compared to the 2017 Panchayat poll we can say the idea of Independence panchayat poll has succeeded".

And when asked whether many party cadres are also contesting the election, he replied "CM has made it clear that there will be no interference from the government and if party workers are contesting then it's their prerogative nothing to do with the party and no one will be allowed to contest under the SKM party banner and flag."