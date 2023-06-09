Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang's three-day-long Janta Bhet Ghat (Public Interaction) program in the Maneybong Dentam constituency has witnessed overwhelming participation, with around 5,000 individuals taking advantage of the opportunity. The interactive program, aimed at addressing the concerns and aspirations of the local community, commenced on June 6th and concluded successfully on June 9.

The Chief Minister personally heard the pleas and grievances of over 4500 individuals during the three-day program, which took place at the Forest Guest House Dentam. With a commitment to address the issues raised by the residents, Chief Minister Tamang engaged in one-on-one interactions, attentively listening to the demands and concerns of the attendees.

The program also provided comprehensive awareness and facilities for medical first aid, screening for the creation of ABHA ID and PMJAY (Golden Card) through the collaboration of the District Hospital Gyalshing and Dentam PHC. Additionally, the Women and Child Development Department, Gyalshing, facilitated awareness and enrollment for the 'Aama Yojna' and provided relevant information on various pension schemes.

Chief Minister Tamang, known for his proactive approach, personally interacted with around a thousand individuals, patiently understanding their grievances and assuring them of necessary action to fulfill their demands. Such public interface programs have become a political culture in Sikkim, setting it apart from other states where such interactions are uncommon. This unique practice can be attributed to Sikkim's relatively smaller population, allowing for more direct engagement between the Chief Minister and the people.

One elderly man, who visited the Janta Bhet Ghar seeking assistance from the Chief Minister, expressed his hopes for immediate action, stating, "I came to meet the CM, and after waiting for some time, we had the opportunity to share our problem. We have faith that the Chief Minister will take the necessary steps to address it." This is not the first time Chief Minister Tamang has held such darbars, reflecting his commitment to being accessible and responsive to the needs of the people.