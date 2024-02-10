Three persons have died and as many as 27 people have been reported injured after a tanker rammed inside a public ground where a Mela had been going on.

The incident has been reported from Ranipool in Sikkim state capital Gangtok.

As per reports, the huge vehicle's brakes failed causing it to crash into the Mela area, injuring several people. So far it is not yet known of there has been any casualty.

The injured, meanwhile, have been been rushed to Manipal and Singtam district hospital. Sikkim Police has stated that a total of 30 persons were hospitalised, out of which three have succumbed to their injuries. Meanwhile, the condition of three other injured persons are stated to be critical.

Meanwhile, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang expressed his condolences to the dead and injured persons in the incident. Taking to social media, the Sikkim CM said that the affected persons are currently undergoing treatment.

"I am deeply saddened by the tragic accident that occurred in Ranipool. Our officials from the government and the District administration have been tirelessly dedicated to rescue operations, and those affected are currently receiving treatment at Manipal Hospital," said CM Tamang.

"I have ensured prompt assistance for those affected, with all treatment expenses at Manipal or referred cases covered by the state government. We are committed to providing every possible support during this difficult time. My thoughts are with the injured and their families, and I sincerely pray for their swift recovery. I also extend my deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this tragedy, and I pray for the departed souls to rest in eternal peace," added the Sikkim CM.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister has announced Rs 5 lakh from CM Relief Fund for the kin of the deceased persons, while all the expenses for the injured persons would be bore by the state government.