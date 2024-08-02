The various branches of the Tibetan Association has extended gratitude to Rajya Sabha MP, Dorjee Tsering Lepcha for stating that the border from Arunachal Pradesh to Sikkim is the Tibet border and not China border.

In a press release, the association comprising Tibetan Freedom Movement; Regional Tibetan Youth Congress, Gangtok (TYC); Regional Tibetan Women Association, Gangtok; Domey Association; Utsang Association; Dokham Chushi Khandruk, on behalf of the entire Tibetan community of Sikkim and Tibetans residing all over the globe, thanked Lepcha for "the immense love, support and for his bold statement."

The Rajya Sabha MP in his statement said, "This border, from Arunachal Pradesh to Sikkim, is approximately 1400 kilometers. We refer to it as the China border. It is not the China border; it is the Tibet border. Because along the entire Line of Actual Control (LAC), there is no China, the entire area is Tibet. Call it the Tibet Border."

He also stated that it is not the China border, but rather the Tibet border, and we should refer to it as such. "By doing this, the name of the dragon will be erased!"

He also demanded that the government refer to this border as the Tibet border instead of the China border. "Whether it is the Army, GREF, BRO, or any agency operating through the Central Government, they should be given directions to not treat it as the China border but as the Tibet border," he said.

"Your statement has brought so much joy and happiness in the faces of Tibetan residing all over the world. The voices we raise and want the world to know that Tibet was forcefully occupied by the communist Chinese regime and further Tibet was always an independent country," the members said, further stating, "Sir we wish you long healthy life ahead and success for your future endeavours."