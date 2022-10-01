Sikkim’s Black band Campaign and Unity March rally was organised by Tibetan Youth Club with support from five Tibetan associations and BTSM.

The rally started from Chokasum Hall Nam-Nang and ended at MG Marg after a brief address by members.

Rally was organised by Tibetan Youth Congress Gangtok in support of five Tibetan Association of Sikkim and Bharat Tibet Sahyog Manch organises a rally on October 1st,2022 which is the foundation day of the Communist Government of China.

The aim motive of the rally was to oppose the Chinese-made virus (Covid-19) which bought so much suffering to the people of Gangtok and people all around the world.

Chinese Communist Governments' land expansion policy always creates threats to our country India as well as to other neighbouring countries. Number one human rights violator in the world.

Poor facilities for tibetan covid patients in lhasa and lockdown scenes in Lhasa and the Tibet Autonomous region look to be very ugly as per the sources.

The motive of the rally is to prove to the red regime that all the people around the world and in Sikkim are together against the policy and inhuman acts that the regime does time and again.

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