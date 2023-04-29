Tibetan Youth Congress has organized a month-long "Tibet Matters March" coinciding with Tibetan Martyr's Day to demand Prime Minister Narendra Modi to raise the issue of Sino-Tibet conflict in G20 summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The march was flagged off from Sikkim by State Forest Minister Karma Loday Bhutia and will conclude at Tezpur in Assam crossing West Bengal.

Volunteers from across the Tibetan Youth Congress Regional Chapters in India and Nepal participated in the march, along with Zimba Phintso Tibetan Assembly Member (Local Tibetan Assembly), Tenzing Zamphel lone Participant from Nepal and 6 Tibetan organizations. The primary objective of the march is to raise concerns about the deteriorating human rights situation in Tibet, eliminating Tibetan culture and identity, and seeking support from the international community to resolve the Sino-Tibet conflict.

Gonpo Dhundup, President of Tibetan Youth Congress, emphasized that the Sino-Tibet conflict plays a significant role in resolving growing tension between China and several countries in Southeast Asia. Therefore, he urged G20 leaders to raise the Tibet issue, which significantly matters in promising and promoting permanent peace and security in Asia.

Furthermore, the Tibetan Youth Congress accused China of conducting massive surveillance on Tibetan people, including children as young as five, and collecting Tibetan DNA samples. They believe this is China's newest attack on Tibetan identity, individual privacies, and freedom of movement inside Tibet.

The Tibetan Youth Congress seeks to raise awareness of the Sino-Tibet conflict and garner international support to resolve the issue. They urge the international community, and particularly the G20 leaders, to take up the matter with Chinese leaders and find a peaceful resolution to the conflict.