Tika Khanal from Saureni, Assam Lingzey, Sikkim, was conferred with the “Best Innovative Farmer Award” for her outstanding contribution in Dairy Farming during the North East Krishi Kumbha 2023 and 49th Foundation Day of North-Eastern Hills Region, Umiam, Meghalaya which was held from from 4th to 6th January.

The event was organised by ICAR-Research Complex for North-Eastern Hills Region, Umiam, Meghalaya organized the North East Krishi Kumbha 2023 and 49th Foundation Day of this Institute from 4th to 6th January, 2023 with the theme Emerging Opportunities in Agriculture and Allied Sectors for Income and Employment Generation at ICAR Complex, Umiam, Meghalaya.

Live demonstrations and exhibition of recent technologies through more than 100 stalls by the host institute and its regional centres along with all the ICAR institutes of the region highlighted during the occasion. During the program, one farmer from each north eastern state has been awarded as the best innovative farmer for their excellent contribution towards the agriculture and allied sectors.

Tika Khanal from Saureni, Assam Lingzey, Sikkim, was conferred with the “Best Innovative Farmer Award” for her outstanding contribution in Dairy Farming. She is a successful amalgamation of modern dairy farming using agro-technologies, economic prosperity and human values combined with simplicity, thriftiness and knowledge. The award was given during Inaugural Session of North East Krishi Kumbha 2023 and 49th Foundation Day of ICAR RC NEHR, Umiam, Meghalaya on 05.01.23. in the Conference Hall of the Institute. The session was graced by Shri Narender Singh Tomar Hon’ble Union Minister of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Govt. of India, Dr. S.K. Chaudhari, Deputy Director General (NRM) ICAR, New Delhi, Dr. Anupam Mishra, Vice-Chancellor, CAU, Imphal, Dr. B. C. Deka, Vice-Chancellor, AAU, Jorhat, Assam, Dr. K.M. Bujarbaruah, Former Vice-Chancellor, AAU, Jorhat, Assam & Former DDG (Animal Science), ICAR, New Delhi, Dr. S. V. Ngachan, Former Director, ICAR-Research Complex for NEH Region, Umiam, Dr. V.K Mishra, Director, ICAR-Research Complex for NEH Region, Umiam, Meghalaya and other officials of Central and State Govt.

Smt Tika Khanal believes every farmer should follow the modern scientific way of farming as these result in complementary and supplementary methods that enhance the production of milk in the state. Her novel approach of progressive farming has pushed her on the path of economic progress. She has become a role model and a beacon of knowledge for the farming community to adopt the innovative technology in dairy farming for higher income and sustainability. She is a great example of budding entrepreneur on dairy farming that could be the way forward for fellow farmers of Sikkim.

Innovative farmer Khanal extended her deep gratitude to ICAR-KVK, East Sikkim, Ranipool and ICAR RC for NEH Region, Sikkim Centre, Tadong, Gangtok for the opportunity to publicize her farm innovations on such an important occasion of North East Krishi Kumbha 2023. She expressed her thankfulness to the KVK, East Sikkim and the Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Services Department, Govt. of Sikkim for technology backstopping through input support system.